Superhero funeral to honour 6-year-old fatally shot at school

Zowie Sanders, gives a fist bump to John Suber, left, of Greenville, dressed as Superman, with her sister Lindsey Sanders, center, and their mother Brooke Starks, right, of Townville, during a wake service for Jacob Hall at Oakdale Baptist Church in Townville, S.C., Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Jacob, a classmate and a teacher were shot last Wednesday as they left for recess. Authorities say the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, had shot his father to death before driving to Townville Elementary. The other student and teacher were treated and released from a hospital that day. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool)

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — A 6-year-old boy who died after a teen gunman opened fire at a South Carolina elementary school is remembered as a superhero.

Jacob Hall's family has encouraged people to dress as superheroes to celebrate his life, and many people obliged at his visitation Tuesday.

His funeral Wednesday comes a week after authorities say a 14-year-old boy killed his own father before driving to Townville Elementary School. Jacob, a classmate and a teacher were struck as they left for recess. That student and the teacher were treated and released from a hospital later that day.

A bullet struck Jacob in a main artery in his thigh.

District Superintendent Joanne Avery says there will be a district-wide moment of silence at 1:42 p.m. to mark one week since the shooting.

