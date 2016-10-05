Superhero funeral to honour 6-year-old fatally shot at school

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — A 6-year-old boy who died after a teen gunman opened fire at a South Carolina elementary school is remembered as a superhero.

Jacob Hall's family has encouraged people to dress as superheroes to celebrate his life, and many people obliged at his visitation Tuesday.

His funeral Wednesday comes a week after authorities say a 14-year-old boy killed his own father before driving to Townville Elementary School. Jacob, a classmate and a teacher were struck as they left for recess. That student and the teacher were treated and released from a hospital later that day.

A bullet struck Jacob in a main artery in his thigh.