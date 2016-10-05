Supreme Court judge locked in dispute with right-wing party

VIENNA — An Austrian supreme court justice has rejected a powerful right-wing party's demand that he stop repeating a claim that the party views as harming its image.

The Freedom Party wants Johannes Schnizer to stop saying that it prepared a legal challenge to results of presidential elections long before announcing it was doing so. His lawyer said Thursday Schnizer would not meet the demand.

The court called for a rerun on Freedom Party claims of widespread irregularities after party candidate Norbert Hofer was narrowly beaten in May.

The Freedom Party submitted its objections within a week — a time frame Schnizer says was insufficient to prepare its complex legal challenge.

The rerun vote will be held Dec. 4. It was rescheduled from this month because envelopes for absentee ballots were faulty.

