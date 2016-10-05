Survey: US businesses add fewest jobs in 5 months

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added 154,000 jobs in September, the slowest pace of hiring since April, a private survey found.

Payroll processor ADP says manufacturers cut jobs for the eighth straight month and professional and business services, which includes high-paying jobs such as accountants and engineers, added the fewest jobs in five months.

The modest job gain adds to the mixed signals from recent economic reports. Consumer spending slipped in August to its lowest level since March, yet consumer confidence has jumped to a nine-year high.