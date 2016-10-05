Tagging source of infection that contributed to orca's death

SEATTLE — An expert panel says a dart tag deployed on an endangered Puget Sound orca by federal biologists was the source of a fungal infection that contributed to its death.

NOAA Fisheries on Wednesday released the findings into the death of a 20-year-old whale named L95 found dead off Vancouver Island in March. Five weeks before it died, researchers fired a satellite-linked transmitter into the whale's dorsal fin.

Experts concluded a fungal infection that entered the animal's bloodstream at the wound contributed to the whale's death.