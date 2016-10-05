Tens of thousands opposition supporters rally in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia — Tens of thousands of supporters of a leading opposition party have rallied in the Georgian capital ahead of the weekend's parliamentary election.

The United National Movement led by former President Mikhail Saakashvili has been in opposition since losing the 2012 parliamentary election to the Georgian Dream party founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russia.

Opinion polls have shown the two parties locked in a statistical dead heat ahead of Saturday's vote.

Wednesday's rally by the United National Movement drew over 25,000 amid growing public discontent about economic difficulties and disillusionment with the government.