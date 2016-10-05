The Latest: French officials laud Nobel winner Sauvage

STOCKHOLM — The Latest on the Nobel prize in chemistry (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has congratulated Jean-Pierre Sauvage for his "avant-garde" work.

"French research has once again been celebrated with a Nobel Prize," Valls tweeted.

Sauvage was a researcher from 1973 to 2009 with France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) which tweeted its congratulations.

___

12:35 p.m.

Stoddart's daughter, Alison Stoddart, is also a chemist and said she was called by her father and that he was "absolutely ecstatic, absolutely delighted."

"He was a little bit in shock, obviously early in the morning (in Chicago). He was very happy about the people he won the prize with," said Alison Stoddart, speaking with the AP by phone from Cambridge, England.

She noted that Jean-Pierre Sauvage is a close family friend and colleague in particular.

As a chemist, Alison Stoddart, said she was pleased to see the work recognized. "It's just really lovely, it's fundamental chemistry; it's synthesis in making these machines. ... What it could make in years to come is very exciting."

She described the winners as impassioned chemists

"They just make really interesting molecules and they love doing it and it's just really nice they won together," she said.

___

12:20 p.m.

Officials at the University of Strasbourg, where Sauvage is a professor emeritus in the Institute of Science and Supramolecular Engineering, said they were overwhelmed and honoured by the news. They said Sauvage plans to speak publicly in Strasbourg later Wednesday.

Sauvage's wife, contacted by telephone, was on the verge of tears as she told people that her husband had won the prize.

___

11:55 a.m.

Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa have won this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing molecular machines.