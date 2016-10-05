The Latest: French officials laud Nobel winner Sauvage
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
STOCKHOLM — The Latest on the Nobel prize in chemistry (all times local):
12:55 p.m.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has congratulated Jean-Pierre Sauvage for his "avant-garde" work.
"French research has once again been celebrated with a Nobel Prize," Valls tweeted.
Sauvage was a researcher from 1973 to 2009 with France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) which tweeted its congratulations.
___
12:35 p.m.
Stoddart's daughter, Alison Stoddart, is also a chemist and said she was called by her father and that he was "absolutely ecstatic, absolutely delighted."
"He was a little bit in shock, obviously early in the morning (in Chicago). He was very happy about the people he won the prize with," said Alison Stoddart, speaking with the AP by phone from Cambridge, England.
She noted that Jean-Pierre Sauvage is a close family friend and colleague in particular.
As a chemist, Alison Stoddart, said she was pleased to see the work recognized. "It's just really lovely, it's fundamental chemistry; it's synthesis in making these machines. ... What it could make in years to come is very exciting."
She described the winners as impassioned chemists
"They just make really interesting molecules and they love doing it and it's just really nice they won together," she said.
___
12:20 p.m.
Officials at the University of Strasbourg, where Sauvage is a professor emeritus in the Institute of Science and Supramolecular Engineering, said they were overwhelmed and
Sauvage's wife, contacted by telephone, was on the verge of tears as she told people that her husband had won the prize.
___
11:55 a.m.
Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Bernard Feringa have won this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing molecular machines.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says molecular machines "will most likely be used in the development of things such as new materials, sensors and energy storage systems."