The Latest: Investigator says mother left girl in car before

JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on a 3-year-old girl who died in a car in Kiln, Mississippi (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

An investigator says last week was not the first time that a former police officer left her daughter alone in a car.

Hancock County Sheriff's Investigator Glenn Grannan said Wednesday that investigators have learned that Cassie Barker left her daughter Cheyenne Hyer alone in a car in nearby Gulfport in April 2015.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2e3Bpd1 ) first reported the previous incident.

Barker was disciplined by the Long Beach Police Department following the 2015 incident.

Friday, Cheyenne died after being left in Barker's patrol car for four hours. Grannan says Barker tells investigators she fell asleep while visiting another Long Beach officer, Sgt. Clark Ladner.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass says officials plan to charge Barker with manslaughter as soon as she is released from a hospital. Long Beach fired Barker and Ladner Tuesday.

6:15 p.m.

A law enforcement official in Mississippi says a former police officer will face criminal charges in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, who authorities say was left alone in a parked patrol car for four hours last week.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officials plan to charge Cassie Barker with manslaughter as soon as she is released from a hospital.

Bass says he doesn't know whether Barker has a lawyer to speak for her.

Barker and another Long Beach officer, Sgt. Clark Ladner, were fired Tuesday by that city's Board of Alderman for violating department policies. Authorities say Barker left Cheyenne Hyer strapped in a child seat in a patrol car while inside Ladner's house.

Bass says that officials don't now plan to charge Ladner.

7:11 a.m.

Reports say two Mississippi police officers have been fired after the death of a 3-year-old girl, who authorities say was left alone in a parked patrol car for four hours last week.

Local media organizations report the Long Beach Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to terminate Officer Cassie Barker and Sgt. Clark Ladner.

Chief Wayne McDowell recommended the immediate termination of the officers, who were also suspended without pay during the investigation. Reports said he cited a violation of department policies — conduct detrimental to the public.

Barker's daughter was found unresponsive in her patrol car Friday and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigator Glenn Granna in Mississippi's Hancock County said Tuesday no criminal charges have been filed to date.