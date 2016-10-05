The Latest: LA County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

LANCASTER, Calif. — The Latest on a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant who was shot in Lancaster (all times local):

3:30 p.m. A Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant who was shot has died.

Authorities say 53-year-old Steve Owen died at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, several hours after he was shot while responding to a report of a burglary in a neighbourhood in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles.

Sheriff's officials say other deputies fired shots at the suspect after he tried to steal a sheriff's patrol car and rammed that vehicle into another patrol car while escaping.

Authorities say the man later fled to a home, which was surrounded, and a man was arrested after he tried to climb a face and escape.

The suspect, a parolee, had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

___

2:30 p.m.

Authorities have a man in custody after a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant was shot and critically wounded in Lancaster.

Sheriff's deputies were seen handcuffing a shirtless man kneeling in front of a home more than an hour after Wednesday afternoon's attack north of Los Angeles.

Deputy Guillermina Saldana says the sergeant was shot around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday while answering a report of a burglary in progress on West Avenue J-7.

The Sheriff's Department says the sergeant was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies converged on the neighbourhood and began hunting for the attacker.