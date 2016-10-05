The Latest: Pence's 'that Mexican thing' getting attention

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (All times EDT)

6:30 a.m.

Some Mexican-Americans are taking issue with Republican Mike Pence brushing off GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's comments on Mexican immigrants as "that Mexican thing."

Pence chided Democrat Tim Kaine's repeated mention of Trump's comments on immigrants during Tuesday night's vice-presidential debate, telling him at one point: "Senator, you've whipped out that Mexican thing again."

The Indiana governor's remark has quickly become one of the most talked about moments from the primetime forum, trending online under #ThatMexicanThing. Twitter ranks it as the third most tweeted about moment of the debate.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign has apparently taken note of the online attention. Visitors to ThatMexicanThing.com are being redirected to Clinton's campaign website .

3:30 a.m.

Republican Mike Pence was calm and steady in the face of Democrat Tim Kaine's fiery and frequent challenges. But when it came to defending Donald Trump, Pence dodged, sidestepped or was silent about some of his running mate's most provocative words.

Kaine aggressively pressured Pence Tuesday night to vouch for Trump throughout the 90-minute debate, often citing the brash businessman's own words. Pence defended Trump's tax history, but manoeuvred around criticism of Trump's demeaning comments about women, his public doubting of President Barack Obama's citizenship and broader questions about temperament.

"I can't imagine how Governor Pence can defend the insult-driven, me-first style of Donald Trump," said Kaine, the Virginia senator and Hillary Clinton's No. 2.