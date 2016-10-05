The Latest: US Embassy says watching Joshua Wong case

BANGKOK — The Latest on the detention of Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong at Bangkok's main airport (all times local):

1 p.m.

A spokesperson at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok said that they were monitoring developments surrounding Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and that they were urging Thai authorities to clarify his status. "We support individuals exercising their universally recognized fundamental freedoms of opinion expression peaceful assembly and association throughout the world," said Steve Castonguay.

___

12:45 p.m.

A report from Thai security officials says Joshua Wong was sent back to Hong Kong on a Hong Kong Airlines flight that departed Bangkok at 11:40 a.m. The flight is scheduled to land at 3:45 p.m. Hong Kong time.

___

11:20 a.m.

Laurent Meillan, the acting Southeast Asia representative for the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, called Thailand's refusal to allow Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to enter the country an unnecessary move, saying he was coming to Thailand to attend a peaceful event. "We call for the immediate release of Mr. Joshua Wong," Meillan said.

___

1. a.m.

A Thai security report obtained by The Associated Press said that more than 10 police officials from the Royal Thai Police Special Branch and Immigration Police were waiting for Wong when he arrived. It said that he was questioned and was not allowed to use his cellphone or computer. It said he was expected to be sent back to Hong Kong on an Emirates Airline flight later Wednesday as that was the airline he flew to Thailand on.

___

10:45 a.m.