The Latest: Workers took cover, ran during Wal-Mart shooting

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Latest on the shooting inside Wal-Mart store in Washington state (all times local):

9:28 a.m.

A Clark County sheriff's spokesman says some employees hid and locked their doors, while others ran outside the store when a gunman opened fire inside a Wal-Mart store Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Fred Neiman says no one was hurt during at the store just north of Vancouver, and the suspect is in custody. Neiman said workers "they did the right thing" by evacuating or taking refuge and calling police.

He says the gunman fired rounds inside the store, but he did not immediately know what was struck or how many rounds were fired. He also did not know a possible motive, or how many people were in the store at the time of the shooting.

Gayle Yoshizawa, an associate who answered the phone at the store, told The Associated Press that no one was injured and that "everybody is fine and the situation is under control."

8:44 a.m.

Authorities say they quickly detained a gunman who reportedly opened fire inside a Wal-Mart store in southwest Washington.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that no one was injured in Wednesday morning's incident just north of Vancouver. Deputies searched the store for other possible accomplices but did not find any.

Deputies responded to the store after getting a report of an active shooter just before 7 a.m. The store was open at the time of the shooting.