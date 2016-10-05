US trade deficit in August rises 3 per cent to $40.7 billion

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose in August as a flood of imports which offset the best showing for exports in 13 months. The politically sensitive deficit with China rose to the highest level in 11 months.

The Commerce Department says the trade deficit increased 3 per cent to $40.7 billion, up from a gap of $39.5 billion in July. Imports jumped 1.2 per cent to $228.6 billion, reflecting big increases in shipments of foreign oil, autos and commercial aircraft. Exports were up 0.8 per cent to $187.9 billion, the fourth straight monthly increase and the highest level in 13 months.