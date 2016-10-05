US trade deficit in August rises 3 per cent to $40.7 billion
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose in August as a flood of imports which offset the best showing for exports in 13 months. The politically sensitive deficit with China rose to the highest level in 11 months.
The Commerce Department says the trade deficit increased 3
Analysts are hopeful that export sales will pick up after a rough two years when American producers had to battle a rising dollar that made their products costlier overseas.
