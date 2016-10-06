News / World

1 suspect charged, 2nd detained in attack on Belgian police

An officer stands next to the scene where an unidentified man stabbed two police officers, in the Schaerbeek neighborhood in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The man stabbed one officer in the neck and the other in the abdomen and then fled the scene in an incident that Belgian prosecutors say could be terror-related. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS — Belgian prosecutors say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder in a terrorist context and participating in the activities of a terrorist group in connection with a stabbing attack that injured two Brussels police officers.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office, in a statement Thursday, also said suspect Hicham D.'s younger brother, Aboubaker D., has been detained, and that an investigating judge specializing in terrorism cases will decide whether he should be kept in custody Friday.

Two police officers in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood of Brussels were attacked on the street Wednesday by a man with a knife, who was overpowered by another police patrol.

Hicham D. was identified by prosecutors as a 43-year-old Belgian national. Media reports said he was a veteran of the Belgian army who was discharged in 2009.

