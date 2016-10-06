After being spared from euthanasia, Coyote captured, moved

NEWPORT, R.I. — A Rhode Island coyote that was recently spared euthanasia after a public outcry has been captured, but the animal's future remains in doubt.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that the coyote known as Cliff was caught and relocated to an undisclosed location in the state.

The coyote was set to be killed after it was spotted roaming around Newport and Middletown during the day and appeared at a bus stop crowded with children. Police rescinded the kill order after a public outcry.

Officials had considered sending Cliff to a zoo. But state veterinarian Dr. Scott Marshall says wild animals don't generally assimilate well.