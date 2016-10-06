After gun votes, GOP's Toomey slides to C-rating from NRA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's rating from the National Rifle Association has dropped after the Pennsylvania Republican went against gun-rights groups and voted to support expanded background checks.

Toomey's new C-rating is a downgrade from the A-rating and hearty endorsement the NRA gave him when he last ran in 2010.

Toomey's Democratic challenger, Katie McGinty, drew an F-rating, unsurprising given her support for a much broader range of gun-control measures than Toomey supports.

The NRA didn't explain what considerations went into its rating.

The race is neck-and-neck and could help decide control of the U.S. Senate.