Albania passes 6 laws launching judicial reforms

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Parliament has approved six laws on judicial reforms that are considered a key requirement to persuade the European Union to launch membership negotiations.

The main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday voted for one and boycotted the vote for five others, saying the government wants to use the process to influence judicial appointments.

In August also it boycotted voting on a law requiring checks on the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors. It has asked for a constitutional Court opinion on the vetting law.

Albania's justice system, approved unanimously in July, will be restructured with new executive institutions to root out bribery and ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics.