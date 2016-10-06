News / World

Banner with image of Putin hung from NYC bridge

NEW YORK — A giant banner with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the word "peacemaker" has been unfurled from a New York City bridge.

The banner was spotted hanging from the Brooklyn side of the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday. It shows Putin in a suit with a Russian and Syrian flag as backdrop.

Witnesses told the New York Post they saw two people unfurl the banner at about 1:45 p.m. Police say officers removed it about an hour later.

The bridge crosses the East River and connects lower Manhattan with downtown Brooklyn.

Police are investigating. There have been no arrests.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular