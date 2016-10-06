Banner with image of Putin hung from NYC bridge

NEW YORK — A giant banner with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the word "peacemaker" has been unfurled from a New York City bridge.

The banner was spotted hanging from the Brooklyn side of the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday. It shows Putin in a suit with a Russian and Syrian flag as backdrop.

Witnesses told the New York Post they saw two people unfurl the banner at about 1:45 p.m. Police say officers removed it about an hour later.

The bridge crosses the East River and connects lower Manhattan with downtown Brooklyn.