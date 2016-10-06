Battle with Taliban forcing Afghan civilians to flee Kunduz

KABUL — Afghan officials say civilians are leaving the northern city of Kunduz to escape fighting between government forces and the Taliban insurgents, a battle that is now in its fourth day.

Gen. Qasim Jungalbagh, Kunduz province police chief, said Thursday one Afghan solider was killed and another three wounded in overnight fighting.

He says the insurgents have been pushed back from the city's south.

The head of the provincial council, Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, says gunbattles in the east and west of the city continued throughout the night. He says shortages of food and water are also forcing people out of the city.

The U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan, Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland says Afghan commandoes are clearing "isolated pockets of Taliban resistance" within the city.