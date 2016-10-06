Bosnian central authorities to count Srebrenica ballots

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnia's Central Election Commission will take over the counting of ballots from Sunday's local elections in Srebrenica, where tensions rose after preliminary results showed a Serb leading in the race for mayor.

The town is known for the Bosnian Serb massacre of over 8,000 Muslims in 1995, which international courts defined as genocide. Srebrenica ended up in the Serb part of the country after the war but so far has had Bosnian Muslim mayors.

Because of counting errors on site, state election officials decided Thursday to transport the ballots to Sarajevo for counting.