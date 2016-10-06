California Senate candidate gets buzz with 'debate dab'

LOS ANGELES — Rep. Loretta Sanchez has tried for months to generate buzz in her uphill U.S. Senate campaign against Attorney General Kamala Harris.

She finally did, but not for anything she said.

The Orange County congresswoman capped an hour-long debate with her fellow Democrat Wednesday by mimicking a celebratory gesture popularized by NFL star Cam Newton, known as "the dab."

Standing behind a lectern, Sanchez suddenly thrust out her left arm, while tucking her head into the crook of right arm, then holding the pose briefly.

Harris initially looked puzzled, then a smile creased her face.

Harris noted with a chuckle, "There's a clear difference between the candidates in this race."

Video clips of the pose were circulating on social media Thursday.