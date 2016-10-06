Chicago lawmaker wants Trump's honorary street sign removed

CHICAGO — A city lawmaker in Chicago is calling for Donald Trump's name to be removed from an honorary street sign in the city.

Part of Wabash Avenue near Trump's hotel carries the honorary title "Trump Plaza."

Democratic Alderman Brendan Reilly has proposed removing the sign, saying Trump doesn't deserve the honour because of his negative comments about the city. During last week's first presidential debate, the GOP nominee noted the number of shootings in the city this year and questioned whether it was part of "a war-torn country."

Reilly says what he calls the "skewed narrative" of Trump, "can only hurt Chicago."