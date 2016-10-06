Chicago lawmaker wants Trump's honorary street sign removed
CHICAGO — A city lawmaker in Chicago is calling for Donald Trump's name to be removed from an honorary street sign in the city.
Part of Wabash Avenue near Trump's hotel carries the honorary title "Trump Plaza."
Democratic Alderman Brendan Reilly has proposed removing the sign, saying Trump doesn't deserve the
Reilly says what he calls the "skewed narrative" of Trump, "can only hurt Chicago."
Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel supports the plan. Emanuel is a former aide to President Barack Obama and a supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton.