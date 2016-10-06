Commuter railroad changes arrival rule after station crash

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit is implementing a new rule for pulling into two of its stations a week after one of its commuter trains crashed into a terminal, killing a woman on the platform and injuring more than 100 others.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson says the conductor must join the engineer whenever a train pulls into Hoboken Terminal or its Atlantic City station. That means a second set of eyes will be watching as a train enters the final phase of its trip at stations where there are platforms at the end of the rails.

The New York Times first reported the policy.