Cops: Man afraid of being homeless kept dead grandma in bags
NEW YORK — Police say a New York man kept his grandmother's corpse wrapped in plastic bags for about five months because he was afraid of losing his housing.
Thirty-year-old Christopher Fuhrer was arrested Thursday on improper burial and other charges.
Police say Fuhrer told officers he covered 85-year-old Erika Kraus-Breslin with plastic bags as the smell of her dead body worsened.
They say Fuhrer tried to mask the smell with air fresheners and a fan in the upstairs bedroom of his grandmother's Queens home.
Police say Fuhrer's mother requested a wellness check Wednesday on Kraus-Breslin.
They say Fuhrer told responding officers he was worried he'd become homeless once his grandmother died.
It wasn't clear if Fuhrer had an attorney to comment on his arrest.
The medical examiner will determine how Kraus-Breslin died.