Cops: Man afraid of being homeless kept dead grandma in bags

NEW YORK — Police say a New York man kept his grandmother's corpse wrapped in plastic bags for about five months because he was afraid of losing his housing.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Fuhrer was arrested Thursday on improper burial and other charges.

Police say Fuhrer told officers he covered 85-year-old Erika Kraus-Breslin with plastic bags as the smell of her dead body worsened.

They say Fuhrer tried to mask the smell with air fresheners and a fan in the upstairs bedroom of his grandmother's Queens home.

Police say Fuhrer's mother requested a wellness check Wednesday on Kraus-Breslin.

They say Fuhrer told responding officers he was worried he'd become homeless once his grandmother died.

It wasn't clear if Fuhrer had an attorney to comment on his arrest.