Drought leads to trucked-in water for snowmobile racing

FREMONT, N.H. — Organizers of an annual snowmobile race on water in New Hampshire say they've had to truck in water for the event because of the drought.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2cVXoO6) that Brookfield Pines Farm in Fremont is the setting for the Race to Winter event. More than 40,000 people are expected.

A watercross event is held on a pond. But, the water level is lower than normal and organizers had to bring in about two tractor-trailers' worth of water. Some is going to small canals that the snowmobiles use to travel through to cool their suspension. Without that, the vehicles can't run to perform stunts and race.

Once the event is over, the water will be used for farm animals returning to the fields.

___