Germany convicts 4 of supporting terrorist group in Syria

BERLIN — A German court has convicted four men who procured tens of thousands of euros (dollars) worth of supplies for the ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham group in Syria of supporting a terrorist organization.

Lebanese citizen Kassem El-R., 33, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Thursday by the Stuttgart state court. Hassan A.S., 30, also Lebanese, 32-year-old German-Lebanese dual citizen Ali F., and 50-year old German Nuran B. received suspended sentences.

Their last names weren't given in accordance with German privacy rules.