Germany: Poll suggests Merkel's popularity recovering

BERLIN — A new poll suggests that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's popularity is recovering after hitting a 5-year low last month.

The ARD television survey of 1,003 people found that 54 per cent of respondents were satisfied with Merkel's work, up from 45 per cent a month earlier.

Merkel's poll numbers have been volatile in recent months, apparently reflecting events surrounding Europe's refugee crisis. The new poll published Thursday found that satisfaction with Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer, the most prominent domestic critic of the chancellor's welcoming approach, was down seven points to 37 per cent .