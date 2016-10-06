Italy's emigration trend continues

MILAN — New figures indicate that the number of Italians who move abroad rose by more than 6 per cent last year, with more than one-third of those being young adults.

A report released Thursday by the Italian Catholic Bishops Conference's Migrant Foundation, citing official government statistics, put the net number of Italian emigrants at 107,529 last year, with 37 per cent of those being between the ages of 18 and 34. The primary destination was Germany, followed by Britain. Most emigrated from the prosperous northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy.