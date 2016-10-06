Judge agrees with governor: No parole for Manson follower

LOS ANGELES — A judge has upheld Gov. Jerry Brown's decision to keep Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten in prison.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William Ryan on Thursday refused a request from Van Houten's lawyer to overturn Brown's decision.

A state board in April had declared Van Houten, who killed a California couple more than 40 years ago, eligible for parole after years of good prison behaviour .

In July, Brown overturned the board.

The Los Angeles Times reports the judge said in his Thursday ruling that there is still evidence Van Houten is a threat to society, and that he respects the governor's broad discretion in these matters.