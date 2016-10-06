News / World

Kenya official: Al-Shabab kills 6 in Kenya border town

Kenya army personnel guard the residential plot in Mandera northern Kenya, Thursday, Oct,6, 2016.The governor of the Kenya-Somalia border county of Mandera says 6 people died in an attack by suspected Islamic extremists. Governor Ali Roba militants attacked a residential plot around the area of Bulla public works early on Thursday. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya — Suspected Islamic extremists killed six people in an attack in northern Kenya near the border with Somalia, the governor of Kenya's Mandera County said Thursday.

The gunmen attacked a residential plot near the Bulla area in the early morning, Governor Ali Roba said in a statement.

The militants were targeting 33 non-Muslims residing in a residential block but a quick response by security forces saved other lives, Roba said.

Kenya has experienced a wave of attacks from the Somali-based rebels of al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida. Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia since 2011 to fight the militants who are waging an insurgency against Somalia's weak western-backed government.

Mandera County and Garissa County which border Somalia, have been targeted by al-Shabab. The worst attack was in April 2015 when al-Shabab gunmen killed 148— most of them students— at Garissa University.

Suspected al-Shabab gunmen killed at least six people when they shot at two buses travelling in Mandera County in July.

Al-Shabab militants hijacked a bus travelling through Mandera County on November 22, 2014, and killed 28 non-Muslims on board. In December 2014 they killed 36 quarry workers in Mandera town.

