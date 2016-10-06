Kremlin backs investigation of televised children's fights

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has called for an investigation after state TV broadcast mixed martial arts fights between children as young as 8.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, entered three of his young sons into so-called exhibition bouts during a televised fight card Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters Thursday that the fact that one fight between 10-year-olds finished with a technical knockout was "a reason for the appropriate oversight agencies to inquire about this incident."

Peskov suggested the fights were a matter for children's rights ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova.