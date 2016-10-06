Lithuanians to vote amid scandals, economic concerns
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania is just emerging from one of Europe's worst recessions, has a shrinking population and one of the world's highest suicide rates.
Politicians, however, appear to be ignoring many of those issues as the Baltic nation prepares to vote Sunday in the first round of choosing a new Parliament. Political scandals and vows to raise living standards are dominating the election campaign.
"This time it's not about programs or ideas, but promises and scandals," said analyst Lauras Bielinis from the Vilnius International Relations Institute. "People are concerned about rising prices, low wages and everyday living, so parties are competing who will promise more and who will dig up more dirt on each other."
Opinion polls are predicting victory for the ruling Social Democrats and a scattered support for the 14 parties vying for the 141 seats.
A survey last month predicted 16
The main opposition party, the conservative Homeland Union-Christian Democrats, led by Gabrielius Landsbergis, a grandson of Lithuania's independence hero, was given third spot — with 9
Lithuania, like its Baltic
The country also has Europe's highest suicide rate — 28 people per 100,000 — in 2012, according to the latest figures by the World Health Organization.
Analysts say as many as 20
Last month, Agriculture Minister Virginija Baltraitiene, accused of mishandling food quality issues, managed to survive a no-confidence motion, while fellow Cabinet member
So far, the scandals don't seem to have affected the Social Democrats, who are pledging to continue social reforms and have tried to frighten voters with reminders of the hardships after the conservatives came to power in 2008.
But one previously popular party, the Liberal Union, is virtually out of the race after its leader, Eligijus Masiulis, was forced to resign his seat in Parliament and quit the party after being charged with corruption. Now the party's popularity has dwindled below the 5
After Sunday's ballot, a second round of voting will be held Oct. 23 in constituencies where no candidate wins a majority in the first round.