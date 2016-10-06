Malaysian court lets off Aussies who partied in briefs
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Nine Australians charged after stripping down to skimpy briefs at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix walked free Thursday without a conviction after pleading guilty to causing a public nuisance and apologizing.
The nine were detained Sunday after they partied in Budgy Smuggler-brand swimsuits decorated with the Malaysian flag and drank beer from shoes in full view of thousands of spectators at the Sepang track after Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo won the race.
Shafee said the court admonished the nine and discharged them without convictions.