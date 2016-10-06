Man fires shots at officers at motel, causing standoff

KILLEN, Ala. — Authorities say a man fired shots at authorities trying to serve a Florida warrant at a northwest Alabama motel, prompting a standoff.

Local media report U.S. marshals and Lauderdale County sheriff's deputies went to a Super 8 Motel in Killen about 6 a.m. Thursday to serve the warrant for five counts of failure to appear.

Authorities say someone shot through the door when officers identified themselves. They say a man tried to escape through the back door, fired several times at officers and then went back in the room and locked the door.

Authorities said deputies returned fire.