Mexican commission calls for protocols for handling bodies

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says that 119 bodies improperly buried in a common grave is just the latest indication that Mexico must establish national protocols for handling human remains.

Investigator Enrique Guadarrama Lopez said Thursday that only 21 of the 119 people buried in the Morelos state common grave had been identified by name. In 44 cases, the deaths appeared to be violent, but were not properly investigated. There were three cases where family members identified bodies that officials still buried in the common grave.