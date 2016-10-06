News / World

Police: College students shot while trying to buy car

In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 photo provided by The Miami Student, a university newspaper, police officers investigate a crime scene in Oxford, Ohio, where two Miami University students were shot and wounded near the campus. The male students were shot and wounded while trying to buy a car that was posted for sale on Craigslist, police said. The students were shot during an apparent robbery Tuesday night at a house near campus. (A.J. Newberry/The Miami Student via AP)

OXFORD, Ohio — Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot and wounded two Ohio college students during an apparent robbery.

The Miami University students were both shot Tuesday night at a house near the Oxford campus.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2dM6fTx ) reports 23-year-old Volodymyr Kovalenko says he arranged to buy a car for $4,000 that he saw on Craigslist.

Police say the alleged seller and another man drove the vehicle from Cleveland and they met at the Oxford house.

During the transaction, police say one man pulled out a gun and shot 20-year-old Jared Goldhamer in the leg.

Kovalenko says he then tried to get the gun away from the shooter when it went off, hitting him in the leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

