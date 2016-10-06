Remains of New York soldier killed in Korean War return home

MASSENA, N.Y. — The remains of a New York soldier killed during the Korean War have been returned for burial in his upstate hometown this weekend.

The Pentagon says the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Louis Baxter of Massena (muh-SEE'-nah) were identified last month through DNA samples provided by his siblings and a nephew.

Military officials say the 22-year-old Baxter was serving in an artillery battalion in the Army's 7th Infantry Division when his unit was attacked during the fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in late November 1950.

Baxter, initially listed as missing in action, was declared dead in 1953.

His remains were recovered in September 2001. They were returned Wednesday to Massena, on the Canadian border in St. Lawrence County.

Baxter will be given a military funeral Saturday.

