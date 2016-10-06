St. Louis County officer critically injured in shooting

GREEN PARK, Mo. — Police say a St. Louis County police officer and a suspect have been critically injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Officers responded to a disturbance call just after 5 a.m. Thursday at a home in Green Park, a small middle class community in south St. Louis County. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says that almost as soon as they arrived, the suspect of the disturbance began shooting, striking the officer.

A second officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Both men were taken to a hospital for what Granda called "life-saving treatment," and both are in critical condition. Their names, and further details about their injuries, have not been released.