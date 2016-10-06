The Latest: Pence says Clinton too has 'admirable qualities'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

8:20 a.m.

Mike Pence says both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have "many admirable qualities young people can look up to."

The Republican vice-presidential candidate's unexpected praise for the Democratic nominee came Thursday on NBC's "Today" show when he was asked whether he thinks his running mate is a role model for children.

The question has become a tricky one for Republicans.

Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte made news this week by initially answering yes, but then changing her answer to no.

Pence was more diplomatic — and prepared. Without directly calling either candidate a role model, he offered praise for both candidates.

He said the Republican businessman is an example of a "strong leader" and Clinton should be recognized for becoming the first female nominee from a major party.

___

8:05 a.m.

The Senate's top Democrat is again blasting Donald Trump, this time for matters close to home.

Harry Reid is criticizing the Republican presidential nominee for lecturing a Nevada audience on how to pronounce the name of Reid's home state. Trump said Wednesday that it should be pronounced "Neh-VAH-da" instead of "Neh-VAD-uh."

Reid said in a statement Thursday that "if Donald Trump wants to come down from the penthouse his daddy bought him to lecture us on how to say Nevada, he could at least pronounce it correctly."

Reid also criticized Trump for not taking a position on a decades-old dispute over storing nuclear waste in Nevada's Yucca Mountain.

Reid said: "I have news for Donald: It's pronounced 'Nev-AD-a' and Yucca Mountain is dead," Reid said.

___

7:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is airing a new 60-second ad casting her as the candidate who will focus on the needs of children and their families.

Clinton's ad uses home video footage of children as she asks how America measures greatness. She asks: "The height of our skyscrapers? The size of our bank accounts?" That's a clear reference to rival Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee says that greatness is "measured by what we do for our children."

Clinton has been increasingly speaking of her own priorities as president, instead of primarily attacking Trump.

The ad will air in the battleground states of Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania and on national cable.

___

3:20 a.m.

Donald Trump once called data "overrated" in politics. But with Election Day approaching, the Republican presidential nominee is spending millions of dollars on data and digital services in an effort to land donations and win over voters.

Trump was convinced by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his digital director, Brad Parscale, that an ambitious data effort is worth the money.

Modern political campaigns gather up as much data as possible to raise money and identify and turn out voters. They use voter registration files, information about consumer habits and beliefs, and much more.