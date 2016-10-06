The Latest: Former officer surrenders on manslaughter charge

JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on charges against the mother of a 3-year-old girl who died in a car in Kiln, Mississippi(all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A former Mississippi police officer has turned herself in to face a manslaughter charge after her child died Friday when left in her patrol car.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said Thursday that Cassie Barker surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon. Officials had issued a warrant for her arrest earlier in the day.

It's unclear whether she will be released or held in jail. Attorney Donald Rafferty of Gulfport declined comment to reporters as he and Barker entered the sheriff's office in Bay St. Louis, according to video posted online by WLOX-TV.

Officials quote Barker as saying she fell asleep while visiting another officer, as her 3-year-old daughter sat in a running patrol car. The child was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital. The Long Beach Board of Aldermen on Tuesday fired Barker and the other officer, Sgt. Clark Ladner.

Officials don't now plan to charge Ladner.

___

12:30 p.m.

Officials expect a former Mississippi police officer to turn herself in on a manslaughter charge after her child died Friday when left for four hours in her patrol car.

Hancock County Sheriff's Investigator Glenn Grannan said Thursday that his department has issued the warrant for Cassie Barker.

Grannan says Barker is expected to turn herself in Thursday, but will likely appear in court later. Grannan says he doesn't know the name of Barker's lawyer.

Officials quote Barker as saying she fell asleep while visiting another officer, as her 3-year-old daughter sat in a running patrol car. The child was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital. The Long Beach Board of Aldermen on Tuesday fired Barker and the other officer, Sgt. Clark Ladner.