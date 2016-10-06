The Latest: Standoff chief says he feared for life at arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on the trial of a group who took over a national wildlife refuge in Oregon (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The leader of the standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge has testified that he believed his life was in "extreme danger" when he was arrested during a traffic stop and described the death of the occupation's spokesman as an ambush.

Ammon Bundy took the stand Thursday for a third day of testimony in his federal conspiracy trial.

Under questioning from his attorney, Bundy described the Jan. 26 traffic stop outside the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge that ended with his arrest. He says he feared getting shot if he made a move and was too afraid to pick up his hat.

Police fatally shot Robert "LaVoy" Finicum after he fled the stop in a different vehicle.