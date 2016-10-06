The Latest: UKIP launching inquiry after lawmaker is injured

LONDON — The Latest on the U.K. Independence Party altercation that left a lawmaker hospitalized (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage says he is launching an inquiry into an incident in which European lawmaker Steven Woolfe was hospitalized after a clash with a party colleague.

Farage says the violence is "not good. It shouldn't have happened."

Farage declined to name the other person involved in what he termed an "altercation." Soon after the incident, Woolfe suffered two seizures and fell unconscious at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Farage says Woolfe "hit the ground pretty hard" and "things were pretty bad." But he says Woolfe is "now in a much better place than he was a few hours ago."

___

3:05 p.m.

A European Parliament member from Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party says he is conscious and "feeling brighter" after collapsing following what the party called an altercation with colleagues.

Steven Woolfe was taken to hospital Thursday after the dustup during a meeting of UKIP lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Party leader Nigel Farage said his condition was serious.

According to media reports, Woolfe was punched, hit his head and collapsed some time later.

In a statement released by the party, Woolfe said a CT scan had revealed no blood clot on his brain.

He said, "I am feeling brighter, happier and smiling as ever."

The statement said Woolfe would remain in the hospital overnight awaiting the result of more tests.

___

1:58 p.m.

UKIP says it is awaiting an update on European Parliament member Steven Woolfe's condition.

Party leader Nigel Farage said Woolfe was hospitalized in serious condition following an altercation at a meeting of UKIP MEPs" at the parliament in Strasbourg, France.

According to media reports, Woolfe was punched early Thursday afternoon, hit his head and collapsed some time later.

An image published by ITV News showed a man resembling Woolfe apparently unconscious on a walkway inside the Strasbourg building, just outside the parliament chamber.

European Parliament spokeswoman Marjory Van Den Broeke confirmed that emergency services were called after Woolfe had a medical incident in front of the European parliament chamber at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

___

1:20 p.m.

Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party says one of its European Parliament members is in serious condition in a hospital after an "altercation" with colleagues.

Party leader Nigel Farage said Thursday that "following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning ... Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious."

The euroskeptic party was instrumental in getting Britain to hold a referendum on EU membership, which ended in a June 23 vote to leave. Since then, however, it has been torn by infighting.

Long-time leader Farage stepped down after the referendum, and was replaced by Diane James. She quit Tuesday after just 18 days — leaving Farage interim leader.