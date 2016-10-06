The Latest: Woman testifies in Derrick Rose rape lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the trial of a lawsuit claiming NBA star Derrick Rose and two others raped a woman (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The woman accusing NBA star Derrick Rose and two of his friends of rape is testifying in the trial of her $21.5 million civil lawsuit.

The woman told jurors in Los Angeles federal court Thursday that she had wanted to remain anonymous because she didn't want her family to know about it.

As she was testifying, Rose entered the courtroom for the first time and she paused and became emotional while being questioned by her attorney about the events on a night in August 2013.

She says she went to Rose's rented Beverly Hills mansion for drinks, got very drunk and felt like she had been drugged.

She says that when she got home she vomited and passed out.