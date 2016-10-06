Theranos closing labs, laying off 340 following sanctions

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Embattled blood testing company Theranos says it will shut down its clinical labs and wellness centres and lay off more than 40 per cent of its full-time employees.

In an open letter released late Wednesday, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes says the shutdowns "will impact approximately 340 employees in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania." Theranos has laboratory facilities in Newark, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Holmes says the Palo Alto, California-based company will now focus on its miniLab portable blood-testing product.