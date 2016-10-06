Tourist jailed for 3 months in Myanmar for silencing sermon

MANDALAY, Myanmar — A Myanmar court has sentenced a Dutch citizen to three months in prison for interfering with a religious observance by unplugging an amplifier blasting a late-night Buddhist sermon near his hotel in Mandalay, the country's cultural capital.

Klaas Haytema, 30, and his girlfriend embraced and wept as he left the courtroom after his sentence was announced Thursday.

Haytema was arrested in late September after a crowd gathered around his hotel in protest when the loudspeakers at a nearby religious hall were turned off.

The man who was reciting the sermon pressed charges against Haytema.