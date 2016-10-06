Typhoon kills 6 people in southeastern South Korea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A typhoon that battered South Korea this week has killed six people and left four others missing, the country's safety agency said Thursday.

Typhoon Chaba caused strong winds and heavy rain in southeastern areas in South Korea and the southern resort island of Jeju on Tuesday and Wednesday. South Korean officials say the typhoon has later dissipated after moving to the waters off the east coast.

The six dead include one who fell from a breakwater and another who fell from the roof of a house, the Ministry of Public Safety and Security said in a statement.

It said the typhoon also left 200 others homeless and temporarily left about 229,000 households without power.

Chaba also inundated hundreds of houses, shops and factories in the areas, according to the statement.