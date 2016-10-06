Upset with Turkey, Iraq seeks UN Security Council session

BAGHDAD — Iraq has requested an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq.

The troops, which are training anti-Islamic State fighters near the Iraqi city of Mosul, have caused a spike in tensions between the two neighbours .

Iraqi state TV reported on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry has asked the council to "shoulder its responsibility" and "intensify international support" ahead a major Iraqi military operation to take back Mosul from Islamic State militants.

Relations between Iraq and Turkey have become strained since late last year when Turkey sent troops to the region of Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul to train anti-IS fighters there.