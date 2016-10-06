US claims for jobless aid drop to lowest since mid-April
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week felt to the lowest level since mid-April, another sign that workers are enjoying job security despite sluggish economic growth.
THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications for jobless aid slid by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 249,000. The less volatile four-week average dropped 2,500 to 253,500, lowest since December 1973. Overall, 2.06 million Americans are collecting unemployment checks, down more than 7
THE TAKEAWAY: Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. Any weekly number below 300,000 suggests the
KEY DRIVERS: Workers are enjoying job security despite unimpressive economic growth. Weak business investment has hobbled the economy since late last year: Growth came in at an unimpressive 1.4
Still, the job market remains solid. At 4.9
In July, advertised job postings rose by 4