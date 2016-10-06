News / World

West Point honours former FBI director Mueller

FILE - In this April 21, 2016 file photo, attorney and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, right, arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco. Mueller has been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers. Mueller is being honored with an award from West Point. The U.S. Military Academy‚Äôs Association of Graduates will present the Thayer Award to Mueller on Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is being honoured with an award from West Point.

The U.S. Military Academy's Association of Graduates will present the Thayer Award to Mueller on Thursday evening.

The Thayer Award is given to citizens whose service in the national interest reflects the academy's motto of "Duty, Honor, Country." Past recipients include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bob Hope, George H.W. Bush and Tom Brokaw.

Mueller headed the FBI from 2001 to 2013. He also served in U.S. Attorney's offices and was Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice.

