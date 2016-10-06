Zambia charges recent presidential candidate with sedition

LUSAKA, Zambia — Police in Zambia have charged two opposition leaders, including a recent presidential candidate, with sedition.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga on Thursday confirmed the charge against United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema, who lost the election to incumbent President Edgar Lungu.

Also charged is Hichilema's deputy, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba. The two were yet to appear in court.

They were arrested in Luanshya town, about 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the capital, Lusaka.

They are accused of addressing a crowd last week without a police permit and reportedly urged people not to recognize Lungu's re-election.