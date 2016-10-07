3 people killed, 16 hurt as train rams into bus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Officials say a freight train has rammed into a bus on an unmanned railroad crossing in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, killing at least three people.

Local police official Mohammad Akram says 16 people were also wounded in Friday's accident in the town of Pattoki.

Shortly after the accident, residents protested at the railroad crossing, disrupting traffic for several hours.

However, in an effort to pacify the protesters, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced compensation for the victims and ordered the arrest of a railroad employee for alleged negligence. He said the accident might have been avoided if the gatekeeper had not been absent from his post.